Menu

“Makes complete sense” These Liverpool fans react as youngster gets a chance for against West Ham

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Liverpool went into this season knowing that they didn’t have a lot of room for manoeuvre when it came to defensive injuries, and they are looking particularly stretched just now.

Virgil van Dijk’s injury has been well documented and it looked like Fabinho would play a regular role at the back, but he will miss their game this evening against West Ham.

It means that Nat Phillips has been given the nod from the start, while the starting XI looks pretty strong everywhere else:

Phillips isn’t a total stranger to the first team as he was recalled to play in an FA Cup game last season in the middle of a loan spell at Stuttgart, but he’s still very inexperienced at the highest level.

He’ll partner Joe Gomez who will need to step up and become a leader at the back, but it looks like some of the fans are feeling positive about Phillips getting a chance:

He shouldn’t come under consistent pressure as Liverpool will expect to dominate the game, but West Ham are strong from set pieces and also have the pace to cause issues on the counter attack, so we should get a good idea of how good he is tonight.

More Stories Nat Phillips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.