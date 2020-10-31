According to the Mirror, Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has stated that David Alaba should ‘think twice’ before deciding to leave the Bavarians, with the ace available on a free transfer next summer.

Flick admitted that he’s not concerned about a potential January exit for the world-class defender, which seems likely to be the last chance for Bayern to cash in with talks of an extension failing again.

Football Insider report that Liverpool see the 28-year-old as a potential target, with the Express adding that rivals Manchester United are also keen on the ace.

All of Europe’s top clubs are on red alert when it comes to Alaba, it’s extremely rare to see a player of his calibre potentially available on a free transfer.

Bayern will have to really splash the cash to tie down the Austrian superstar to a new deal, as the Athletic believe Alaba is demanding a new salary of £400,000-a-week on a five-year deal.

Here’s what Flick had to say on Alaba’s future:

“Against [Arminia] Bielefeld, Atletico [Madrid] and Eintracht [Frankfurt], Alaba is doing a good job.”

“I feel he’s the same as last season, very focused, loud on the pitch, one of the players who leads our defence. For me, there’s no difference between now and last season.”

“I’m not concerning myself with [worries about a January transfer] at all right now.”

“I still hope he’ll sign with Bayern because I think he knows what the situation is like here in Munich.”

“It’s a lot of fun to train with a team with a good atmosphere here, we play successful football and this club is one of the best in the world.”

“The conditions are top for every player right now and I think he’ll think twice about changing that. It’s his decision – and we have to respect that, obviously.”

As I’ve mentioned before, whilst Alaba’s demands seem exaggerated and extremely high in an economy that’s struggling due to Covid-19, his requests are somewhat understandable.

At 28 years old, Alaba’s next contract could well be the last of his career, most likely the last of his career at the top level in Europe anyway, so he wants a long deal with a hefty wage.

Alaba has been a key player at Bayern for around a decade now, making 394 appearances, the ace spent most of this as a left-back but has now firmly transitioned into a centre-back.

The Austria international also has experience of playing in central midfield, with this kind of versatility – with Alaba still able to maintain his level of performance – there’ll be serious interest in the star.

Flick’s comments are pretty spot on though, Bayern are coming off the back of a Champions League triumph, from a purely playing perspective there’s hardly any clubs that would offer a bonafide step up.

Of course, Alaba may feel as though it’s time to test himself in another league – which we’d love to see – considering that Bayern have been the dominant force in Germany for so long.