Manchester City preparing £36m summer bid for Bundesliga star

Manchester City are reportedly preparing to launch a £36m bid for Borussia Mönchengladbach defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria next summer.

Zakaria, 23, joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2017 from Swiss side Young Boys in a move which cost the Bundesliga outfit £10.8m, as per TransferMarkt.

The commanding midfielder has featured in a total of 96 matches in all competitions for Borussia Mönchengladbach during his three years with the club.

Arguably some of Zakaria’s best performances have come on the European stage during the 2019-20 season which saw the midfielder play six times in the Europa League.

The industrious midfielder averaged a hugely impressive 1.8 interceptions, 3.0 tackles and 0.7 clearances per game in Europe’s second-tier competition last season, as per Sofa Score.

Zakaria’s ability to dictate and command Borussia Mönchengladbach’s midfield has seen him emerge as one of the game’s most highly-rated players.

According to a recent report from leading German journalist Christian Falk, Premier League giants Man City are keen on securing his services as early as next summer.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be keen to add to his defensive midfield options after Fernandino turned 35-years-old earlier this year.

Falk claims that the Citizens are preparing a €40m (£36m) bid for Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Zakaria.

True: @ManCity is preparing an offer of around 40 million euros in summer for Denis Zakaria @borussia @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/PxvA2zH7ls — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2020

Speaking about the report further to German outlet BILD (via Sports Witness), Falk said: “It’s true, according to our information they have prepared an offer for him.

“Gladbach also already know that is something that could come, and it will be difficult to extend his contract.

“It really depends on how much Manchester City put on the table. Gladbach paid €12m, and one hears from England that City would easily triple that.

“We wait and see how high it is and then decide how hard it will be to reject by email.”