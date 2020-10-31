With football kits such an important part of the fan experience nowadays, manufacturers have the tough task of producing something that is both functional and something worth wearing.

Clubs are beginning to resort to different colour ways, particularly in relation to away kits, and it’s not unheard of for some clubs to bring out three new kits every year.

It’s a guaranteed revenue stream if the club can get the designs right, and deals can often be lucrative for them over a period of years.

Newcastle United have used Puma for their famous black and white jerseys for some while now, but in their first foray into football, Castore Sportswear appear to be ready to take over as the Magpies kit suppliers from the 2020/21 campaign, according to SportCal cited by the Daily Mail.

The company already look after Rangers, and this latest deal might well see the start of a longer-term association with the beautiful game, given that Castore have been most well known in the tennis world to date.