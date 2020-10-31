Paul Merson thinks Man United star should start against Arsenal on the bench

Former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson thinks Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford should start Sunday’s match between the two sides on the bench due to his effectiveness as an impact substitution.

Rashford, who turns 23 today, is enjoying a superb start to the new 2020-21 campaign after already being directly involved in nine goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

The Englishman featured in United’s stunning 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage earlier this week after coming on as a second-half substitution.

Rashford has a monumental impact on the game as he scored three quick-fire goals to ensure the tie was put out of RB Leipzig’s reach.

United are set to host arch domestic rivals Arsenal on Sunday in a hotly anticipating Premier League game with a win for either side rocketing them into the table’s top-half.

Speaking in his Daily Star column, former Gunner Merson thinks Rashford should start Sunday’s clash in a similar role as to the one he did against RB Leipzig.

Merson thinks that United’s number-10 is more effective when entering the game in it’s later stages, he said: “When he starts, he doesn’t really score bundles of goals and often finds it difficult. But he came on this week against Leipzig and scored a hat-trick in 16 minutes!

“If you look at when he scores his goals this season, they tell you a story.”