According to the Sun, Manchester United outcast Sergio Romero has been welcomed back to former club Racing by chief Victor Blanco.

Blanco made it clear to Radio Colonia that the door is open for the goalkeeper to return after Romero was denied the chance to leave the Red Devils this summer.

The Sun report that the 33-year-old would like an early release from his contract, which expires next summer. Romero is out-of-favour since the emergence of promising star Dean Henderson.

Blanco unsurprisingly suggested that Romero would have to take a cut on his reported £100,000-a-week wages in order for a return to Racing to be possible.

Here’s what Blanco had to say:

“I dream of bringing Chiquito [Romero], but he has to come with the conviction of wanting to return, knowing that he’s not going to earn in dollars or the amount of money he earns in Europe”.

The Argentine stopper has been a reliable backup to David de Gea since his arrival in the summer of 2015, but has now been left out of United’s Premier League and Champions League squad.

Henderson is now seen as the side’s No.2 and potential future starter, whilst Romero has even lost out on the third-choice spot, due to Lee Grant being used to fill the homegrown quota.

It’s a real shame to see that Romero has been cast aside through no fault of his own, especially after being such a solid servant to the club.

The 96-cap Argentina international has made 61 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 39 clean sheets, with the vast majority of the star’s outings coming in cup competitions.

Romero only made four appearances for Racing before sealing a move to Europe via AZ Alkmaar in what’s proved to be a solid career.