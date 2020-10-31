Premier League will continue with second national lockdown imminent

According to the Athletic (subscription required), the Premier League will not be suspended initially despite a second national lockdown imminent for England.

It’s suggested that lockdown restrictions will once again be imposed nationwide in the coming days, but Premier League football is expected to remain unaffected for the time being.

The Athletic add that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce new restrictions that will come into affect from Wednesday, with non-essential shops to close on Monday.

The Athletic have been informed by three ‘well-placed MPs’ that imminent changes to the English top-flight are unlikely, however this stance could understandably change.

It’s added that the Premier League are confident that nothing will change, with testing arrangements now ‘sophisticated’ according to one member of Parliament.

Whilst this will be welcome news for football fans, and a potential method to ensure that the general public remain home during lockdown, it’s surprising to see that there’s been no updates on the upcoming international break.

Several high-profile players, including all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo, tested positive during the break at the start of the month.

With that in mind – as well as an increase in cases and fatalities set to spark another lockdown – it seems risky to allow another break to go ahead.