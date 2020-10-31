Chelsea star’s warm-up injury no surprise as history shows concerning number of muscle problems

Christian Pulisic was injured in the warmup for Chelsea at Turf Moor this afternoon, and looking at his extensive injury history, it’s no surprise.

Pulisic’s first season at Stamford Bridge was a slow-burner. He struggled to establish himself as a sure starter in the first-half of the season, while was one of the best players in the Premier League from the restart beyond.

The American suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup final and subsequently missed the start of the new season. Though he has just returned to action for the Blues, it looks as though he could be set for another period side-lined.

Pulisic injured in the warm up, Werner on instead from the start #CFC #BURCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) October 31, 2020

It’s rotten news for Chelsea ahead of today’s contest and the games to come, but having a look at his injury history on the Transfermarkt website, is it such a surprise that the youngster has been injured once again?

As per Transfermarkt, Pulisic had 20 different problems which ruled him out of action prior to today, the vast majority of which are muscle injuries. That has amounted to a total of 288 days on the injury table, ruling him out of 40 games, at just 22-years-old.

While there hasn’t been any injury serious enough to threaten derailing his career, continual muscle problems will do him no favours if he wishes to develop into one of the best players on the planet.