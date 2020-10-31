Real Madrid star set to snub Arsenal in favour of linking up with former manager Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Real Madrid roaming playmaker Isco is reportedly keen to depart the Santiago Bernabéu in January and link-up with former manager and team-mate Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodriguez at Everton.

READ MORE: Jan Vertonghen hints at possible managerial destinations for Mauricio Pochettino

Isco, 28, joined Real Madrid in 2013 from Malaga in a move which cost Los Blancos £27m, as per TransferMarkt.

The Spanish midfielder has featured in just over 300 matches for Real Madrid and has been directly involved in 105 goals in all competitions.

During Isco’s seven years with the Spanish giants he has had a hand in lifting a whopping 16 trophies including two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

However, the talented playmaker has started just twice during the 2020-21 La Liga campaign under manager Zinedine Zidane and is now thought to be surplus to requirements.

According to a recent report from The Mirror the Spaniard is keen on departing Madrid in favour of linking up with former manager Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

The Mirror’s report also claims that Isco likes the idea of reconnecting with former team-mate and friend Rodriguez who joined the Toffees earlier this summer.

It is understood that Zidane will demand the playmaker leave on a six-month loan in January with an £18m plus add-ons option to buy next summer.

Arsenal, Juventus and last season’s Europa League winners Sevilla are all thought to be interested in landing Isco, but the early Premier League leaders Everton are thought to be the front-runners to land the talented midfielder.

It has also been suggested that whichever club lands Isco will be expected to cover the player’s full salary until any proposed deal becomes permanent next summer.

Would you like to see Isco ply his trade in the Premier League? – Let us know in the comments.