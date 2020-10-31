Menu

Chelsea’s goal-machine defender out-scoring some of the Premier League’s biggest names

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Kurt Zouma netted once again for Chelsea against Burnley this afternoon. The Frenchman has outscored several of the Premier League’s biggest names this term.

Zouma has always been known as a goal-threat, with his aerial prowess difficult to deal with for any defence, but he has never been able to produce the consistency that he has so far this term.

The centre-back scored against Brighton on the opening day of the season, bagged his second during the 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace and netted a bullet header against Burnley this afternoon.

MORE: Chelsea summer signing follows in the footsteps of cult hero Diego Costa with goal against Burnley

In doing so, he took his Premier League tally up to three. As shown by these figures tweeted by ESPN, Zouma is out-scoring some of the biggest-name centre-forwards in the league up to now.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager urges defender to ‘think twice’ amid Liverpool and Man United transfer links
“Makes complete sense” These Liverpool fans react as youngster gets a chance for against West Ham
Video: Timo Werner makes it 3-0 to Chelsea after tidy Hakim Ziyech assist vs Burnley

It remains to be seen whether Zouma is able to keep up this Sergio Ramos-esque goal-scoring form, but Frank Lampard will certainly be hoping that he continues to perform at this level – both in his own and the opponent’s final third.

More Stories Kurt Zouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.