Chelsea’s goal-machine defender out-scoring some of the Premier League’s biggest names

Kurt Zouma netted once again for Chelsea against Burnley this afternoon. The Frenchman has outscored several of the Premier League’s biggest names this term.
Zouma has always been known as a goal-threat, with his aerial prowess difficult to deal with for any defence, but he has never been able to produce the consistency that he has so far this term.
The centre-back scored against Brighton on the opening day of the season, bagged his second during the 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace and netted a bullet header against Burnley this afternoon.
In doing so, he took his Premier League tally up to three. As shown by these figures tweeted by ESPN, Zouma is out-scoring some of the biggest-name centre-forwards in the league up to now.
Goals scored in the Premier League this season:
Zouma – 3
Rashford – 2
Aubameyang – 1
Firmino – 1 pic.twitter.com/ojGLEv9pl1
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 31, 2020
It remains to be seen whether Zouma is able to keep up this Sergio Ramos-esque goal-scoring form, but Frank Lampard will certainly be hoping that he continues to perform at this level – both in his own and the opponent’s final third.