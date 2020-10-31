Stat proves that Liverpool have had the Premier League’s worst defence since winning the title

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to reveal an alarming stat regarding Liverpool after they went behind early in this evening’s Premier League tie against West Ham.

Pablo Fornals capitalised on a poor headed clearance from Joe Gomez to drill the ball into the back of the net, with the Reds looking lax all over in the build-up to the goal.

Lineker reported that since the Reds clinched their historic first Premier League title last season, thanks to Chelsea beating second-placed Manchester City, they’ve conceded 26 times in the top-flight.

No side has conceded more over this period, signalling that Jurgen Klopp has a real issue on his hands with the team’s lacklustre defending.

Bonkers stat: since the day that @LFC clinched the title, no team in the Premier league has conceded more goals. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Of course, Aston Villa beating the reigning champions 7-2 contributes a massive part to this stat, but it’s still very worrying for Liverpool fans.

Liverpool have conceded one more than relegation candidates Fulham and West Brom so far this season, but the promoted duo have played one less game at this moment in time.

With Virgil van Dijk sidelined with a long-term knee injury, Fabinho out with a hamstring blow and Joel Matip yet to recover – it’s hard to see how the side will get any better at the back anytime soon.