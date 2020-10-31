Jurgen Klopp continues to write his name into Liverpool folklore.

Ever since the German arrived at the club the Reds have gone from strength to strength and they just don’t know when they’re beaten.

That certainly appears to be the case at Anfield at least, where Liverpool have turned their home ground into a real fortress in the Premier League.

Indeed, so good have they been that their win over West Ham on Saturday night saw the current team equal a record that has stood since December 1980.

Back then, Bob Paisley was in charge and the Reds ruled the roost both at home and in Europe.

It’s hard to imagine that any Liverpool team would ever come close to that side, but Klopp’s side are now one game away from breaking the record of 63 home league games unbeaten which Paisley’s side began in February 1978.

Whenever it is that the German decides he’s taken the team as far as he can, he can be assured that his legend will remain forever, and he’ll rightly be talked about in the same vain as Paisley and Bill Shankly.