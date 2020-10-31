Man City were good value for their win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, the winner coming from right-back Kyle Walker.

The Blades’ dogged defensive performance stopped the Citizens from adding to the score, but that wasn’t for the want of trying.

Raheem Sterling was a consistent attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes, and Rio Ferdinand certainly enjoyed the England international’s performance.

“Raheem Sterling has been at the centre of everything positive that City have done. He’s been unplayable. ,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport, cited by the Daily Mail.

“They’ve not been able to manage and take care of Sterling in terms of getting the ball to feet or just his movement in general off the ball has been absolutely exquisite.

“He’s been unplayable today.”

When Sterling is in the mood, invariably City function well as an attacking threat.

If there’s one thing that Pep Guardiola might be a little disappointed by, it’s the lack of goals which their dominance of the ball deserved.

More Stories / Latest News Frank Lampard gives injury update on Chelsea key man after he pulled up in Burnley warm-up Chelsea willing to let Italian international leave in the January transfer window Stat proves that Liverpool have had the Premier League’s worst defence since winning the title

That said, a number of clubs haven’t hit their stride as yet, and that’s arguably because of the lack of a full pre-season and European games being packed in, in this early stage of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Catalan coach will arguably be happy that his side head back to Manchester with three points after a tough encounter.