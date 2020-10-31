Menu

Versatile Chelsea talent to sign new three-year contract within days

According to Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, talented prospect Henry Lawrence is set to sign a new three-year contract with Chelsea in the coming days.

Chelsea state that the 19-year-old joined their academy ranks at Under-9s level, with Lawrence since becoming a full-back after displaying some serious versatility for the Blues.

Lawrence broke into the Under-23s team last season, with the talent’s playing time split between full-back, wing-back and wide midfielder. Lawrence bagged three goals from 14 Premier League 2 outings.

This season, the youngster has made the right-back spot his own, with Lawrence also capable of playing on the opposite flank if needed.

Kinsella had reported at the start of the month a new contract was in the works, with Lawrence to be loaned out after.

But with almost all top European leagues’ transfer windows now closed, it looks like the England Under-20s international will have to wait until January to get his first taste of first-team football.

It’s added that Lawrence has even become a regular when it comes to first-team training recently, which shows that the ace is ready to take the next step in his career.

