Video: Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels pulls off outrageous Trivela pass

It’s not often you see a centre-back pull off a pass of this quality. Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels has some serious technique in his locker.

Hummels has been considered one of the best defenders on the planet over the past decade. The German has been a mainstay in a hugely successful period for Dortmund.

Now 31-years-old, Hummels is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he looks to be heading the other way, if this pass he pulled off during a 2-0 win over Arminia is anything to go by.

With the outside of his right-boot, Hummels delivered an inch-perfect cross, which unfortunately could not be finished by the Dortmund front-man. It’s worth a watch.

It’s an incredible difficult technique, The Trivela, especially at that angle. Ricardo Quaresma is the master of it, but you wouldn’t expect it from a centre-back.

Hats off to you, Mats Hummels. That is special.