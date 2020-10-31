Video: Eden Hazard scores 30-yard stunner to end 392-day Real Madrid goal drought

This is not a drill – Eden Hazard has scored for Real Madrid, and it was an absolute screamer!

Hazard was considered to be one of the best players on the planet when he departed Chelsea to sign for Los Blancos. The Belgian was the best in the Premier League for the years prior to his departure, meaning it was a loss for the whole country when he walked out the door.

Real Madrid hoped that Chelsea’s loss would be their gain, but Hazard has struggled to stay fit since his move to the Santiago Bernabeu, meaning that, as reported by Squawka, it had been 392 days since his last goal for his club.

Hazard had been saving this strike for some time, but it was worth the wait. The winger fired home with his weaker left foot from 30-yards out. What a way to mark your return to full fitness that is!