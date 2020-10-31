Menu

Video: Fired-up Scott McTominay keeps Man United teammates ‘aggressive’ during emphatic win vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United fans will absolutely love to see that attitude, passion and desire that Scott McTominay showed during the 5-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old replaced Nemanja Matic in the 63rd minute, with fellow substitutes Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes sparking a four-goal onslaught in the final 15 minutes of the tie.

Footage has now emerged from after the Red Devils made it 3-0, passionate McTominay urged his teammates to ‘be aggressive’ with 12 minutes remaining as he lined up around the centre circle.

After a fairly lengthy layoff with injury in the second-half of last season, McTominay has now reestablished himself as an important player in the first-team.

The Scotsman offers the defensive-mindedness and sheer guile needed to allow a playmaker like Bruno Fernandes to flourish further forward.

