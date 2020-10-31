Video: Hakim Ziyech opens the scoring for Chelsea vs Burnley with a fine finish

It’s taken Hakim Ziyech a bit of time to work his way into the Chelsea team, but he’s starting to show the quality that he can bring to the side.

He’s opened the scoring against Burnley today, and there are elements of great attacking play and awful defending in this:

?? Hakim Ziyech scores his first Premier League goal on his first PL start! Tammy with another assist also. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/8jk8DxYTQ9 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 31, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport and NBC

Burnley aren’t exactly famed for playing the ball out from the back, so it’s a poor clearance that doesn’t find a teammate or get the ball away from danger.

It’s also hard to tell if the keeper should be doing better of if Ziyech fools him with the angle of the shot, but it’s a nice finish regardless.