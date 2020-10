West Ham had given a great account of themselves at Anfield against reigning champions, Liverpool.

David Moyes’ side had frustrated the Reds for long periods, but as the game came to a close, the pressure from the hosts began to tell.

Summer signing, Diogo Jota, had already had a goal ruled out after a VAR check, but he wasn’t to be denied.

Slaloming through the Hammers defence, he buried his shot with five minutes left to play.

Pictures from RMC Sport