Video: Karim Benzema shows ice-cold composure to score for Real Madrid after wonderful work from Lucas Vazquez

On the brink of halftime in today’s La Liga clash against SD Huesca, Karim Benzema dealt a deadly blow to the relegation candidates by extending Real Madrid’s lead to 2-0.
Lucas Vazquez, who is showing some real promise as a makeshift right-back, carried the ball down the flank and floated a dangerous cross to the far post.
Benzema showed his world-class quality by controlling the ball with his chest before drilling the ball into the back of the net.
Pictures from La Liga TV.
Zinedine Zidane needs his men to turn in a comfortable performance after consecutive shaky displays in the Champions League.