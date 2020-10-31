Video: Karim Benzema shows ice-cold composure to score for Real Madrid after wonderful work from Lucas Vazquez

On the brink of halftime in today’s La Liga clash against SD Huesca, Karim Benzema dealt a deadly blow to the relegation candidates by extending Real Madrid’s lead to 2-0.

Lucas Vazquez, who is showing some real promise as a makeshift right-back, carried the ball down the flank and floated a dangerous cross to the far post.

Benzema showed his world-class quality by controlling the ball with his chest before drilling the ball into the back of the net.

?? GOAL!

Real Madrid [2] – 0 Huesca – Karim Benzema 45' #RealMadridHuesca Please retweet ?pic.twitter.com/7B0YPbb0yu — noobfcb (@noobfcb) October 31, 2020

Pictures from La Liga TV.

Zinedine Zidane needs his men to turn in a comfortable performance after consecutive shaky displays in the Champions League.