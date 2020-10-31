Menu

Video: Karim Benzema shows ice-cold composure to score for Real Madrid after wonderful work from Lucas Vazquez

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

On the brink of halftime in today’s La Liga clash against SD Huesca, Karim Benzema dealt a deadly blow to the relegation candidates by extending Real Madrid’s lead to 2-0.

Lucas Vazquez, who is showing some real promise as a makeshift right-back, carried the ball down the flank and floated a dangerous cross to the far post.

Benzema showed his world-class quality by controlling the ball with his chest before drilling the ball into the back of the net.

See More: Video: Eden Hazard scores 30-yard stunner to end 392-day Real Madrid goal drought

Pictures from La Liga TV.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Eden Hazard scores 30-yard stunner to end 392-day Real Madrid goal drought
Premier League will continue with second national lockdown imminent
Good news for Chelsea as loanee is given platform to develop into long-term squad solution

Zinedine Zidane needs his men to turn in a comfortable performance after consecutive shaky displays in the Champions League.

More Stories Huesca Karim Benzema Lucas Vazquez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.