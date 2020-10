There are few things as satisfying as a properly thumping header, while the lack of fans in the ground means we got to hear the glorious noise it made on this occasion too.

Mason Mount puts a nice corner in for Kurt Zouma to attack, and it’s like he actually headbutts the ball rather than heading it as it thunders into the back of the net:

Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport

Burnley have only scored three goals so far this season so a comeback looks pretty unlikely.