(Video) Kyle Walker drills ball past Aaron Ramsdale in Premier League’s early kick-off

Manchester City Sheffield United FC
Manchester City’s right-back Kyle Walker has opened the scoring against his old club Sheffield United in the day’s early kick-off in the Premier League.

Walker picked up the ball outside of the Blades’ box and drilled it past goalkeeper Ramsdale who has already been called into action several times during the opening 25-minutes.

City will be hoping Walker’s goal heroics will help see them on their way to securing all three-points as Pep Guardiola tries to kick-start the Citizen’s domestic campaign.

The blue side of Manchester came into this afternoon’s game off the back of a shock 1-1 draw against West Ham United during their last league outing.

A win for Guardiola’s side today would cement them inside the league table’s top seven.

