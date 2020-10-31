Video: Edouard Mendy continues Chelsea heroics by unsteadying Ashley Barnes in early Burnley chance

Edouard Mendy has kept four consecutive clean sheets for Chelsea – and he’s clearly hungry for a fifth against Burnley this afternoon.

Mendy’s recent heroics for Chelsea have been somewhat overstated, but who can blame the Blues faithful for going a little over-the-top for their new keeper, considering they’ve had to ensure Kepa Arrizabalaga for such a lengthy period.

The Senegalese has also kept four clean sheets on the bounce now, which will be pleasing for both him personally, with it being the perfect way to kick-off his Chelsea career, and for Frank Lampard, whose Chelsea team has been leaky at the back.

Mendy has the chance to make it five consecutive clean sheets today against Burnley at Turf Moor, and looking at how quickly he got out to Ashley Barnes to close the angle of this early chance, he’s hungry for it.

Barnes wasn’t given any time to set himself, with the former Rennes goalkeeper flying out towards his feet just as he was about to take the shot on. Chelsea look to have bagged themselves a gem between the sticks.