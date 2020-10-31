With Real Madrid 3-0 up against SD Huesca in the 73rd minute of this afternoon’s La Liga tie, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo showed some warning signs to end hopes of a clean sheet.

Rafa Mir beat Eder Militao far too easily with a clever pullback on the left-wing before being granted the time to look up and float a cross into the box.

Sergio Ramos did not track David Ferreiro’s run at all, with Marcelo lax in his attempts to get back in time at the far post, leaving the winger to poke the ball into the back of the net with a close-range volley.

Pictures from La Liga TV.

Zinedine Zidane will need to stamp out these kind of mishaps, with it already evident on the European front after Madrid’s poor start in the Champions League.