David Moyes has to have been happy with the way in which his West Ham side acquitted themselves at Anfield against a Liverpool side unbeaten in 62 home league games before kick-off.

Taking the game to the hosts, the Hammers’ game plan worked perfectly as Pablo Fornals gave them a deserved lead.

It’s one that they looked to he holding onto until at least half time before a mistimed challenge from Arthur Masuaku on Mo Salah saw the Reds handed a lifeline from the spot.

Moyes was none too impressed with what he considered a dive from the Egyptian King, however.