Video: Timo Werner makes it 3-0 to Chelsea after tidy Hakim Ziyech assist vs Burnley

In the 69th minute of today’s Premier League tie against Burnley, Chelsea have extended their lead to three goals after a clinical move involving Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

James controlled the ball on the halfway line before charging forwards, the full-back cut the ball back to Ziyech, who took on touch before slipping Werner in with a tidy pass.

Werner collected the ball and tucked it into the bottom right corner with a lovely finish. The striker was initially left on the bench, but ended up starting after an injury to Christian Pulisic in the warm up.

?? Timo Werner scores his 3rd Premier League goal of the season to make it 3-0! Assist for our wizard, Hakim Ziyech. pic.twitter.com/EhQOdsDs0r — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) October 31, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Frank Lampard’s men have looked comfortable this afternoon, the Blues are steadily becoming more solid at the back and more clinical in front of goal.