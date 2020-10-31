Video: Valverde scores a thunderous third for Real Madrid vs Huesca after fine work from Benzema and Hazard

Real Madrid have started to come under a little bit of pressure due to their Champions League form, so a home game against a struggling side looked like the ideal chance for a regulation home victory.

We saw towards the end of last season that Benzema and Hazard have a brilliant relationship where they can interchange and cause havoc off the left flank, and it’s worked again here on the break as they finally work it over to Fede Valverde for the thunderous finish:

Brilliant team-work goal, started from Hazard's turn, then Benzema's cross & finally my lovely man Valverde to finish it off with a wonderful shot.?#RealMadridHuescapic.twitter.com/YMf69134a9 — Amer ?? (@amer4madrid) October 31, 2020

That put Real 3-0 up, and it looks like game over.