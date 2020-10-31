Menu

Video: Valverde scores a thunderous third for Real Madrid vs Huesca after fine work from Benzema and Hazard

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid have started to come under a little bit of pressure due to their Champions League form, so a home game against a struggling side looked like the ideal chance for a regulation home victory.

We saw towards the end of last season that Benzema and Hazard have a brilliant relationship where they can interchange and cause havoc off the left flank, and it’s worked again here on the break as they finally work it over to Fede Valverde for the thunderous finish:

That put Real 3-0 up, and it looks like game over.

