Menu

Video: Halloween nightmare for Nahki Wells as Panenka penalty attempt goes horribly wrong

Posted by

Panenka penalties are superb if you get the execution right – but leave you with egg on your face if you get it wrong, as Bristol City’s Nahki Wells discovered this afternoon.

Panenkas have become a frequently used penalty technique in recent years. Waiting for the goalkeeper to dive either side and gently dinking the ball down the middle always gets an extra cheer from the crowd.

Nahki Wells of Bristol City will be thankful there was nobody in the stadium to witness his dreadful panenka attempt against Norwich City this afternoon.

It was a Halloween nightmare for the Bermudan, with Tim Krul diving to one side, but his effort clearing the crossbar. It was an absolute shocker.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Valverde scores a thunderous third for Real Madrid vs Huesca after fine work from Benzema and Hazard
Possible return of out-of-favour Man United star is a ‘dream’ for club chief
Atletico Madrid finally get their Thomas Partey replacement as they close in on €20m deal

It cost Bristol City in the end, stunting any hopes of a revival as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Norwich at home. Wells will have some explaining to do in the dressing room after this.

Hopefully his teammates will see the funny side…

More Stories Nahki Wells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.