Video: West Ham take early lead against Liverpool as legend Carragher slams Joe Gomez’s ‘poor header’

In the ninth minute of tonight’s Premier League tie against West Ham, Liverpool were punished for being too lax defensively as the Hammers upset the odds to take the lead.

After Jarrod Bowen was gifted the freedom to charge forward, Arthur Masuaku was allowed the time to float a dangerous cross into the box.

Joe Gomez stooped down to clear the ball in what Jamie Carragher described on commentary as a ‘poor header’, with the ball spilling straight out to Pablo Fornals.

The Spaniard controlled the ball with his chest before drilling it into the bottom corner.

Pictures from Sky Sports and NBC Sports Soccer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked disastrous in defence all season, they won’t be able to defend the title if they’re like this at the back.