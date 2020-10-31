Video: Worrying signs for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic goes down injured in the warm up

There’s always a small risk of injury in any kind of physical activity, but it always seems like there’s more reasons to worry if a player goes down without any contact.

There was some worrying news for Chelsea today as Christian Pulisic was injured in the warm up before their game against Burnley, and the footage shows him slipping and going over his ankle:

Pictures from NBC Sport

He was due to start the game but ended up missing the squad completely after this, and he has a history of injuries so hopefully this doesn’t keep him out for a long time.