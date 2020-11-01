‘Angry’ Antoine Griezmann admits Barcelona are ‘failing’ with poor finishing in draw against Alaves

According to Goal, Antoine Griezmann has admitted that himself and the rest of the Barcelona team were ‘angry’ after yesterday’s disappointing draw against Deportivo Alaves.

The Catalan outfit went behind in the 31st minute after a shocking error from Neto, with Griezmann levelling for the Blaugrana in the 63rd minute with a quality finish.

Despite Alaves playing the last 30 minutes of the tie with 10 men following Jota’s sending off, Ronald Koeman’s side couldn’t go on to win the game.

Griezmann admitted that himself and the rest of the side are ‘failing’ in front of goal, Barcelona had 25 shots to Alaves’ four, but the tie ended with a share of the spoils.

Here’s what the Frenchman had to say after the disappointing result:

“We are angry, and angry because we wanted the three points.”

“We are failing a lot in front of goal, I am the first. We have had many chances, but we have only scored one. We have to work to improve. The team needs my goals and I try to improve on that.”

“We must improve and with work it will be like that. We need calm because the campaign is long, we still have a lot to improve.”

“We have to work towards Wednesday’s game against Dynamo Kiev now and try to win.”

You’ve got to respect Griezmann for not beating around the bush after just nine of Barcelona’s 25 strikes hit the target, just over 30%. The ace could’ve make excuses but didn’t, taking responsibility.

The 29-year-old has endured a difficult start since his marquee move from Atletico Madrid, but clearly isn’t hiding away and has called for the side to be more clinical in front of goal.

Barcelona have scored 10 times in La Liga after six games, which is three less than rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, with the side now eight points off of second-placed Los Blancos.