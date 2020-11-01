Opta have confirmed that following Arsenal’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United that the Gunners have won their first away game against a ‘big six’ side in almost six years.

The north London outfit have struggled when travelling to their rivals since they beat Manchester City in January of 2015, with today’s triumph ending a wait of five years and 10 months.

Today’s win is a massive moment and absolutely necessary as the Gunners look to reestablish themselves as serious contenders for major honours under former captain Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard’s pragmatic tactical approach to today’s game and a rare gritty performance from the Gunners has seen them achieve something that they’ve failed to in their last 29 games vs the Big Six.

1 – Arsenal have won away at a “big six” side in the Premier League for the first time since a 2-0 win against Manchester City in January 2015, ending their 29-game winless run (D10 L19). Dawn. pic.twitter.com/8aB8G0il4G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the decisive goal of the tie in the 68th minute after Paul Pogba recklessly conceded a penalty after some great work from Hector Bellerin and Willian.

Arsenal now have 12 points, just one away from breaking into a Champions League spot, depending on how this matchday’s remaining fixtures pan out.

Today’s win against Old Trafford is a massive statement from the side, these are the kind of matches that Arsenal need to win if they’re to have any chance of getting back to their former glory soon.