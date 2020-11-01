Menu

Arsenal’s huge summer signing proves his worth as the stats show how dominant his all-round game was vs Man United

There was a lot of talk about Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar at Arsenal this summer, but in the end they decided to plump for the former Atletico Madrid midfielder on deadline day.

It looked like Aouar may be better as pure playmaker, but Partey is starting to show that he’s the complete midfielder.

The attention will always be on Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes when Man United are playing, but it was the Ghanaian who stood out as the dominant midfielder in the game today.

He was mainly used in the defensive phase to keep things tight and win the ball back, but the stats show that he was actually outstanding in every single phase of the game:

This is particularly encouraging for Arsenal because Mikel Arteta has shown that he will change his tactics up depending on the opposition, so if he can trust Partey to anchor everything together in the midfield then that’s a wonderful thing.

It also makes you wonder how dangerous this team could be if Arsenal manage to land someone like Aouar in the future to partner him…

2 Comments

  1. MUSTAPHA BANJI says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Same as elneny.

  2. Ikinwot says:
    November 1, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Thomas the real deal

