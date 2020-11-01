Bruno Fernandes has watched infamous clip of Man United legend ahead of ‘fight’ against Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he’s taken a look back in history to familiarise himself with the hated rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal ahead of his first match against the Gunners.

The superstar told Sky Sports’ Laura Woods whilst looking ahead to Sunday’s premier clash that he recently watched the infamous battle in the tunnel between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira from 2005.

Fernandes expressed that whilst both clubs are now in different situations to what they were in 15 years ago, the ‘fight’ will still be there as the Red Devils look to win the bragging rights.

This will be the Portuguese playmaker’s first time playing against Arsenal for United, as his move at the end of the January transfer window came after last season’s second meeting between the sides.

Bruno Fernandes saying he watched the video of Roy Keane & Patrick Vieira in the tunnel recently ? pic.twitter.com/YLVIiSCt5G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2020

“Yesterday I saw the video from Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane in the tunnel, maybe now different situation, different players, same love, everyone wants to win, the fight will be there.”

“Of course we know we play against a big team, we know also the responsibility we have as players of Manchester United.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit 15th and two points behind their rivals, whilst holding a game in hand, after a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign.

With United coming off of an emphatic win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, it will be interesting to see what kind of side Solskjaer fields.

Mikel Arteta will be particularly hoping that his go-to attackers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are back to their best after an unflattering run of from from the duo.