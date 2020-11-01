Chelsea legend sends message to Frank Lampard over Blues star’s best position

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken about the need for Frank Lampard to settle on a best position for midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international was for a long time regarded as one of the best defensive midfield players in world football, though he’s seen his role change recently in the last couple of years.

Maurizio Sarri initially tried Kante in a more advanced role for Chelsea, and now Lampard has also moved him around a bit without settling on a fixed position for him.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, ex-Blue Hudson believes it’s crucial for Lampard to use Kante properly, which he believes is more like the role he played so successfully during his Leicester City days.

Following Chelsea’s win over Burnley, Hudson noted an improvement from his old club, though he cautioned that they might still struggle against better teams and still need to do more to make the most of Kante’s qualities.

“That is more what Frank has in mind for his new team and his new signings look terrific together,” Hudson told CaughtOffside. “But they will not come up against another team in such a bad run of both form and lack of ideas.

“The important thing is where Frank finally decides to play Kante. In midfield he is the key to them getting forward quicker, allowing the more creative players to go and do their thing.

“At Leicester in that role he played so magnificently. Then with Chelsea improving defensively, he must think he can do it again after this display.

“They haven’t set the world on fire this season but are fourth which is very, very healthy.”