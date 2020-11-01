Video: 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows he’s still a baller with superb goal for AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic just refuses to stop being a world class footballer.
Despite being 39 years of age and already spending time in the MLS ‘retirement league’, the veteran Swede is now back in Serie A with AC Milan and scoring worldies…
King Zlatan! RT @FTTV20: Goal! Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores to restore the lead. Udinese 1:2 AC Milan #UdineseMilan #SempreMilan
pic.twitter.com/rY1nuNHYSP
— Herbie Arauz (@Arauz1011) November 1, 2020
Watch the video above as Ibrahimovic nets his 7th goal in four league games this season with a quality overhead kick against Udinese.
Ibrahimovic truly is one of the greats of his generation, and it’s a privilege to be able to continue watching him at his best after all these years.