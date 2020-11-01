Menu

“Is it too much to ask?” – These Man United fans react as impressive youngster left out the starting XI to face Arsenal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already had an up and down season with some shocking results being followed by some genuinely impressive ones, but there’s still a feeling that he doesn’t truly know what his best team is.

Alex Telles was expected to play a key role but he’s been ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19, so Luke Shaw gets the start again today.

Fred and Scott McTominay may not be the most exciting choices to play regularly but they’ve started to play a vital role, so it’s not a surprise to see them starting today:

The presence of Pogba and Fernandes suggests it will be a diamond formation with Rashford and Greenwood up top, so it should be interesting to see if they have enough width of if Arteta can find a way to stifle them.

One of the main talking points has come with his defence selection of Lindelof and Maguire, as Axel Tuanzebe has looked impressive when given a chance.

The Lindelof-Maguire pairing has caused multiple issues this season, and plenty of the fans are looking for the youngster to get more chances on the biggest stage:

