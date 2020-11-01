“It shouldn’t even be a question” – These Man United fans urge the sale of star after another poor performance vs Arsenal

There were plenty of questions about how Paul Pogba would fit into the midfield after the addition of Donny van de Beek, but it emerges that Solskjaer still doesn’t know what to do with the Frenchman even when the Dutchman is on the bench.

It’s possible that he’s too similar to Bruno Fernandes and he’s starting to become overshadowed, but he ended up on the left wing against Arsenal today and he just looked completely lost.

In the end he even managed to cost United the game as he gave away a stupid penalty which proved to be the difference, so it’s understandable that questions will be asked about this.

It’s a fine line for Solskjaer because he needs to have strength in depth to be a successful team, but if he’s trying to find a way to force certain players into the team then he has a major problem, especially if it’s resulting in poor performances.

Pogba has also been linked with a transfer for at least two seasons now, and it looks like a few fans are urging the club to let him go at this point:

Sell pogba in January please — Logan Jackson (@logash26) November 1, 2020

It shouldn’t even be a question that VDB starts before Pogba. His head is not with this club, sell him to Madrid and he can be happy smashing Huesca on a Sunday afternoon.#MUNARS — Adam Lubai (@AdamLubai3) November 1, 2020

How to solve a problem like Pogba? Sell him. For his own sake and that of the club. It ain’t working — Ademola Kadiri (@AdemolaKadiri) November 1, 2020

I’m not being reactionary but Pogba can go dance in the Spanish league with Madrid for all I care, I love him and he’s a baller but id sell him and buy Upa as Van De Beek can take his place and At Real Madrid he can play a 10 role where he belongs — Melly?? (@MellyUTD) November 1, 2020

Pogba gotta go. Sell him to real. We need donny and mata in! Pogba isn’t good enough anymore — Georgia Dornan Glazier (@GDornanGlazier) November 1, 2020

Pogba should be sold in January We can't wait till the summer.

Sell him and get Grealish — Alex Chigoziri Edward (@DreFiddy7) November 1, 2020

No need to play Pogba anymore @ManUtd . Bench him, sell him, do whatever you want. Just don't play him. #MUFC — Clive Nyakudzi (@clivenyakudzi) November 1, 2020

His talent has never been in doubt but he does look like a player who needs to have things built around him rather than simply being inserted into a system and excelling, so it might be best for everyone if he’s allowed to leave.