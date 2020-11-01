Klopp praises “monster” Liverpool ace for “incredible” performance vs West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised the solid performance of youngster Nat Phillips as he was drafted in for the West Ham game yesterday.

The Reds came from behind to beat the Hammers 2-1 at Anfield, managing once again to grind out a result despite their recent injury crisis at the back.

Virgil van Dijk has a serious injury that could keep him out for perhaps the entire season, while Joel Matip and Fabinho are also out of action at the moment.

This meant Phillips came in alongside Joe Gomez in the Liverpool defence, and he didn’t let his club down despite a lack of experience at this high level.

The 23-year-old has himself admitted to the BBC that he looked set to leave Liverpool in the summer, but he’s glad he didn’t as he now has a chance to show what he can do due to the club having so many injuries.

The same BBC piece also quotes Klopp as giving him huge praise for his big performance against West Ham.

“He is a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent – everything,” Klopp said.

“I was not easy on the eye, he is not easy on the eye, both messy, but who cares? In the air he is a monster, loves having challenges on the pitch and today he was incredible.

“Twelve Championship teams wanted him in the summer, I was fine with him to go but it didn’t work out for whatever reason and tonight he was spot on.”