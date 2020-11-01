Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has admitted he looked like he was set to be on his way out of the club during the recent summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old put in a fine display for the Reds in their 2-1 win over West Ham yesterday as Jurgen Klopp continues to struggle with his defensive options after a spate of injuries.

Virgil van Dijk is looking likely to be out for most of the rest of the season, while Joel Matip is also currently out of action.

Even midfielder Fabinho, who had been filling in in defence, is injured at the moment and missed the West Ham game, with Phillips coming in as something of an emergency option.

The youngster performed well, however, and says he’s glad he stuck around at Anfield instead of moving on, as it looked like he was going to.

Speaking on Match of the Day, as quoted on the BBC Sport website, he said: “It has been a bit of a strange one lately because it looked like I was going out of the club in the [transfer] window, there was a lot of interest.

“It didn’t come through in the end and I am happy it didn’t because I got my opportunity here with the injuries.”

Liverpool fans will hope he can continue to impress, though they also have another promising youngster in Rhys Williams as another potential option in that position.