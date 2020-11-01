Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen for his club to seal the transfer of Ajax winger Antony after his fine recent form.

The 20-year-old looks an outstanding prospect after an eye-catching start to this season, in which he’s scored four goals and set up two in seven games in the Eredivisie.

Liverpool could perhaps do with more options in attack, and with a long-term signing to come in due to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all being in their late 20s.

According to Don Balon, Klopp is a big admirer of Antony and a swap deal could be possible for the young Brazilian who is valued by his club at around €30million.

Liverpool also strengthened their attack with Diogo Jota in the summer, and the Portugal international has performed well since joining from Wolves.

Still, there seems some sense in trying to snap up another quality young player for that area of the pitch in case we soon see something of a decline from one of the club’s first-choice front three.

Antony is surely going to have plenty of suitors in the future, so Liverpool would do well to get in ahead of other top teams.