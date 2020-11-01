Menu

Liverpool consider transfer swoop for star who recently impressed in game against Reds

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs after he recently impressed against them in their Champions League clash.

The Reds won that game 1-0, but youngster Schuurs put in an assured display at the back for Ajax, and this seems to have sparked interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to the Daily Mirror.

MORE: Liverpool ace admits he was close to sealing transfer away in the summer

The report notes that Schuurs has previously had a trial at Liverpool, so it seems he’s a player they know pretty well and who has been on their radar for some time.

Now with an injury crisis in defence, Liverpool could do with a signing like Schuurs to help cover for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool ace admits he was close to sealing transfer away in the summer
Diogo Jota does something no Liverpool player has done for 16 years
Manchester United ace fears January transfer window move to PL side may be under threat

Schuurs, 20, has become more of a regular at Ajax since Matthijs de Ligt left for Juventus, and looks to be the latest impressive young player to rise up through the Dutch club’s academy.

Liverpool will get another close look at the Dutch starlet when the two teams meet again in their Champions League group later this season.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Perr Schuurs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.