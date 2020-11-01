Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs after he recently impressed against them in their Champions League clash.

The Reds won that game 1-0, but youngster Schuurs put in an assured display at the back for Ajax, and this seems to have sparked interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report notes that Schuurs has previously had a trial at Liverpool, so it seems he’s a player they know pretty well and who has been on their radar for some time.

Now with an injury crisis in defence, Liverpool could do with a signing like Schuurs to help cover for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Schuurs, 20, has become more of a regular at Ajax since Matthijs de Ligt left for Juventus, and looks to be the latest impressive young player to rise up through the Dutch club’s academy.

Liverpool will get another close look at the Dutch starlet when the two teams meet again in their Champions League group later this season.