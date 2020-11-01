“Get up you tart” – Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah slammed by former Premier League striker

Former Premier League striker Carlton Cole has hit out at Mohamed Salah and at referees for failing to deal better with diving.

Many feel that Salah went down far too easily before scoring from the resulting penalty in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over West Ham in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Egypt international is undoubtedly a world class talent, but he’s slowly earning a bit of an unwanted reputation for feigning fouls to try and win favours from match officials.

Cole, a former West Ham player, was certainly not impressed by Salah’s antics against David Moyes’ side yesterday as he called on referees to do more.

In what could be taken as a dig at Salah himself, Cole says if he’d done something like that during his playing days, the referee would have told him to get up and carry on playing, all while using rather insulting language against him…

If I would have tried that the ref would have booked me for a blatant dive And say “look at the size of you, Get up you tart”. This shows me that players can now do this to gain an advantage and it is deemed acceptable. Referees must do more to protect our game. — Carlton Cole (@CarltonCole1) November 1, 2020

Liverpool fans won’t be too bothered as many would argue that these decisions tend to even themselves out over the course of a season.

The Reds will just be glad to be back on a good run of form again after their recent embarrassing 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Aston Villa.