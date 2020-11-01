Manchester United ace fears January transfer window move to PL side may be under threat

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is reportedly concerned that a potential January transfer window move to Burnley may end up falling through.

The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and an exit would make sense for him in the near future, with clubs lower down in the Premier League likely to be able to offer him more playing time.

There may also be offers from the Championship from Derby County and Hull as Jones fears a move to Burnley may be in doubt due to the club potentially undergoing a takeover, according to the Daily Star.

Man Utd fans will no doubt be disappointed it’s come to this, with Jones looking like a superb young player when he first joined the club from Blackburn Rovers back in 2011.

Jones immediately shone in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side and looked like becoming a key player for the club, but his career has gone badly downhill in recent years.

At this point, there is surely no way back for Jones at United, and an imminent move away would surely be the best thing for all parties.