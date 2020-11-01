Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has warned his old club about the threat of this improved Arsenal side as they prepare to meet in the Premier League later today.

The Gunners have an awful record at Old Trafford, but Giggs believes they look a different team under the guidance of exciting young manager Mikel Arteta.

United are in decent form at the moment, recovering well after a difficult start to the season that saw them lose 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace in their first game before being thrashed 6-1 at home to Tottenham not long afterwards.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be turning things around for Man Utd, and they’ll no doubt hope their strong home record against Arsenal can continue today.

Giggs enjoyed a few big victories over the north Londoners during his playing days at Old Trafford, but the Welshman is taking nothing for granted as he warns his old team-mate Solskjaer about Arteta’s ‘difficult’ side.

“It will be difficult because Arsenal have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta and look strong and look solid,” Giggs told Webby and O’Neill.

“So it will be difficult, but we’re in good form. Looking at the last couple of performances and results, we’ve been on fire.

“We’ve been scoring lots of goals and great goals too. That’s good for the players coming in. We look full of energy.

“Against Spurs [when Manchester United lost 6-1], we looked like we lacked fitness. But since that international break, we’ve come back firing and looked fit and strong.”