Manchester United star is dream signing for manager of Champions League giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would reportedly be a dream signing for Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

The pair were team-mates at Juve during Pogba’s first spell in Turin, when Pirlo was also still a player, and there’s now talk of a possible reunion.

According to Tutto Juve, Pogba is being eyed by Pirlo, and a return for the France international is suggested to have been on the agenda at his old club for some time.

The issue could be Pogba’s wage demands, according to the report, with the 27-year-old perhaps having to accept a pay cut to return to Juventus.

It remains to be seen how likely this all is, but United fans may be unsurprised by continued speculation over Pogba’s future.

The Frenchman has never quite seemed to settle at Old Trafford, and with Bruno Fernandes impressing since his move from Sporting Lisbon, plus the summer signing of another big-name midfielder in Donny van de Beek, it may be only a matter of time before he becomes surplus to requirements.

A world class player on his day, it makes sense that Pogba still has an admirer in Pirlo.