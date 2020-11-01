Manchester United’s squad to face Arsenal confirmed

Manchester United’s squad to face Arsenal later this afternoon in the Premier League has been confirmed.

United will head into the hotly anticipated match-up later today off the back off a brilliant performance in the Champions League earlier this which saw them thump RB Leipzig 5-0.

Domestically, the Reds have been in decent form since their abysmal 6-1 thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month having beaten Newcastle United 4-1 and drawing 0-0 to Chelsea.

United will host the Gunners at Old Trafford this afternoon in a game which both sides will be desperate to take all three points from.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his United side arrived at the Lowry Hotel last night and as per Manchester Evening News have confirmed their 20-man squad for today’s game.

Jesse Lingard and defenders Phil Jones, Eric Bailly all remain out due to injury.

Elsewhere, new left-back Alex Telles remains sidelined due to a recent positive COVID-19 test.

United’s full 20-man squad to face Arsenal is below.

David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Nathan Bishop; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Juan Mata; Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edinson Cavani