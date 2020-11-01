Kylian Mbappe told he “should sign for Real Madrid” amid Liverpool transfer links

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has been told he should sign for Real Madrid in order to further his career.

This is the view of Arsenal and France legend Robert Pires, who admits he’d also love to see Mbappe stay in Ligue 1 with PSG instead of moving abroad.

Speaking to AS, Pires said of Mbappe: “Of course. I’m French, I like Paris Saint-Germain and I’d like him to stay in Ligue 1. But if he wants to keep growing as a player, he should sign for Real Madrid.”

There’s no mention, however, of Liverpool, who have been strongly linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien in recent times.

It would be something special to see an elite talent like Mbappe play in the Premier League at some point, and he’d certainly make a fine fit at Liverpool.

The Reds may already have a world class front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but all three players are in their late 20s now, so could do with looking to the future with a signing like Mbappe.

The 21-year-old is already one of the best players in the world and he’d be a huge statement signing by Liverpool as they look to continue their remarkable rise under Jurgen Klopp.

It would, however, be hard for a player of his calibre to turn down a club like Real Madrid, but LFC fans will hope he doesn’t pay too much attention to Pires’ comments.