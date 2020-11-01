Menu

Video: Angry Lionel Messi booked after kicking ball at referee as Barcelona slip up again vs Alaves

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi does not look like he’s particularly enjoying himself at the moment.

It’s been a difficult few months for the Argentine and for his club, with yesterday proving another frustrating result as Barca drew 1-1 with Alaves.

See below as Messi’s anger boiled over in a rather telling moment as he kicked the ball at the referee…

Messi picked up a yellow card for this, and it’s hardly the worst crime in the world, but we’re not used to seeing this immensely gifted player like this.

Barcelona urgently need to sort themselves out or they’re going to continue to fail to get the best out of an elite talent.

