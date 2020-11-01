Video exposes Danny Murphy’s hypocrisy over Mohamed Salah dive for Liverpool vs West Ham

Danny Murphy laid into Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for what he felt was a dive against West Ham last night.
However, take a look at the video in the tweets below that expose the Match of the Day pundit’s hypocrisy on this issue, as he seems perfectly willing to defend going down easily, depending on who the player is…
MORE: Liverpool ace admits he was close to sealing transfer away in the summer
pic.twitter.com/1L4bXnzzOB https://t.co/QdVfAIgAtD
— Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) November 1, 2020
Whether or not Salah really made the most of that challenge that led to a penalty in yesterday’s game, it’s important for pundits to be balanced on this issue.
It seems clear that Murphy is all too quick to condemn some players but not others on precisely the same issue.
Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1 against West Ham in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Anfield, with Salah ultimately scoring from the spot after winning the penalty against the Hammers.
Murphy also recently took some stick for his claim that Virgil van Dijk was the best defender he’s ever seen, so at least he can’t be accused of bias against his old club.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Murphy just can’t get over being shown the door at Anfield. He is also the king of the clichés with nothing interesting or novel to say. Why he gets airtime is beyond me. Having said all that he is far better than Mica ‘no brain’s Richards who is painful to listen to.