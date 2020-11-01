Video exposes Danny Murphy’s hypocrisy over Mohamed Salah dive for Liverpool vs West Ham

Danny Murphy laid into Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for what he felt was a dive against West Ham last night.

However, take a look at the video in the tweets below that expose the Match of the Day pundit’s hypocrisy on this issue, as he seems perfectly willing to defend going down easily, depending on who the player is…

Whether or not Salah really made the most of that challenge that led to a penalty in yesterday’s game, it’s important for pundits to be balanced on this issue.

It seems clear that Murphy is all too quick to condemn some players but not others on precisely the same issue.

Liverpool came from behind to win 2-1 against West Ham in yesterday’s Premier League clash at Anfield, with Salah ultimately scoring from the spot after winning the penalty against the Hammers.

Murphy also recently took some stick for his claim that Virgil van Dijk was the best defender he’s ever seen, so at least he can’t be accused of bias against his old club.